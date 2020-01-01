James Frankie "Frank" Cooley, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. He was born August 8, 1944, to James Clayborn and Velora Beene Cooley. He graduated from Mantachie High School in 1962, received his B.S. degree in music education from Mississippi State University, and completed graduate studies in music education at both Delta State and Blue Mountain College. He was a patriotic Army veteran serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, but he turned down the Purple Heart believing his injuries were less severe than others. Frank worked at Tecumseh, Daybrite, and Mid South Packers during his early years as well as working in tax preparation for 12 years. He also was a school teacher, serving as band director at Mantachie High School and as choir director at Guntown Middle School. He further utilized his musical talents by serving as minister of music at several churches; namely, First Baptist Priceville, First Baptist Sherman, First Baptist Nettleton, First Baptist Rolling Fork, First Baptist Ripley, First Baptist Nettleton, First United Methodist Nettleton, and First Baptist Plantersville. He loved horses, training walking horses, and oil painting; but his true passion was music. Services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Gerald Gann and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Doris Cooley, whom he married March 5, 1964; one son, Nathan Cooley (Stacie) of Mantachie; one daughter, Daphne Deaton of Tupelo; one grandson, James Knox Cooley of Mantachie; a sister-in-law, Sandra Cooley, and a brother-in-law, Bro. Grady Davidson, both of Mantachie; and a host of other dear family members. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Cooley and Darrell Cooley; three sisters, Ruth Cooley Perry, Doris Donald Davidson, and Laura McFerrin; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Dare Cooley, Knox Cooley, Rod McFerrin, Brad McFerrin, John Boy McFerrin, Bill Donald, Kevin Riley, and Mark Jones. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Cooley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
