Leroy Tate "Butch" Coombs, 81, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at his home in Blue Mountain, MS. He was born on December 25, 1939, to Thomas Leroy and Maddie Bennett Coombs, in Tippah County - Mississippi. Butch graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1957 and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. Following school, he began what would become a lifelong career in the propane industry. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Gabbert Coombs, on August 26, 1961 and the two established Coombs Gas, Company in September of 1969. Through hard work and perseverance, he built the business into a people focused company that today serves thousands of families and businesses across Mississippi and Tennessee. He loved and deeply cared for his family and friends. He had many special friends and employees over the years that he considered members of his family. No matter how busy he may have been, he always found time to have a quality conversation and to help anyone who was in need. He also had a great love for his farm, he established Coombs Angus Farms in 1972 and found enjoyment and peace spending time on his farm in Blue Mountain. Visitation for friends will be Monday, January 4, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm at McBride Funeral Home the family requests that everyone follow all CDC recommendations as to Masks and Social Distancing. Butch is survived by his wife: Von; his son: Chris (Tanya); his grandsons: Braxton (Elizabeth), Carson, and Adam (Abbey); his step-granddaughter: Anna; and his great granddaughters: Alexandria and Lily. Butch is also survived by his special companion; Roxy He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Leroy and Maddie Bennett Coombs; his brother: Johnnie Calhoun Coombs. Pallbearers will be Larry Pannell, John Haynes, Roger McAlister, Keith Irwin, Marshall Brown, Lee Russell Gray. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made in Butch's name be made to Blue Mountain College or any worthy cause of your choice. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family will have a private celebration of life service on Monday, 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Chapel. Expressions of sympathy, for the Coombs family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
