SULLIGENT, AL -- Terry Coomer, 60, passed away Sunday, September 21, 2019, at his residence in Sulligent. Services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 at the chapel of Chandler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6:00-9:00 Burial will follow at Buckhorn Cemetery in Buckhorn, MS..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.