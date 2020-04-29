Mrs. Bobbie Gwendolyn Cooper, 67, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born September 29, 1952 in Calhoun County, MS to E L Huffman and Mary Sandlin Huffman. Bobbie Gwendolyn Cooper is survived by her sister, Sheila (Danny) Kelley, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents E L Huffman and Mary Sandlin Huffman, and brother Ronnie K. Huffman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS is responsible for the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

