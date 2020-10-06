Philip David Cooper, 73, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 7, 1947, in New Albany to W. Q. Cooper and Hazel Archer Cooper. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church but had been attending Union Hill Methodist Church. He had worked at Steel-Con for many years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and was an M. P. during the Vietnam War. He attended Myrtle High School and received his Masters degree in Education from Ole Miss. He loved playing softball and basketball. He loved his daughters and granddaughters. He was a wonderful man and a loving daddy and pappy. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 daughters: Candice Cooper of New Albany and Tiffany Cooper of Flagstaff, AZ.; 1 sister: Barbara Gregory of New Albany; and 2 grandchildren: Ella Jo-Leigh Kennedy and Crimson Marley Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Mike McCord, Elvis Thomas, Garry Gregory, Brentley Gregory, Bobby Picket, and Gale Manning. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at United. In honor of Mr. Cooper's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
