Dr. James "Jim" Martin Cooper died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on February 23, 2022 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra "Sandy" Craft Cooper of Mize, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim was born on February 19, 1938 and was the only child of Oren and Travelle Cooper of Lafayette, TN. He excelled in his studies at a young age and upon the advice of his father, decided to pursue a career in medicine, rather than electrical engineering. Dr. Cooper graduated from the Medical University of Tennessee in 1961 and completed his anesthesia residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS in 1967. During residency at UMMC, he worked with the world's first heart transplant team. At UMMC, he met a "very pretty" nursing student, Sandy Craft, whom he married on February 13, 1971. Dr. Cooper and Dr. Read Jones co-founded Tupelo Anesthesia Group in 1969 while bringing their own equipment to Tupelo in the back of a pick up truck. Dr. Cooper was a visionary in successfully implementing technology to enhance patient care and was integrally involved in the development of electronic medical records. For 48 years, Dr. Cooper tirelessly worked to enhance patient outcomes while combining medicine and technology at NMMC. In 2018, he retired to his home in Fulton, MS with his wife, Sandy. Dr. Cooper was a life-long learner and physician of great reputation. He was appointed to the Medical Staff at NMMC in May 1969, appointed Medical Staff Chairman in 1981, and appointed By-Laws Committee Chairman in 2009. His professional memberships included: Fellow-American College of Anesthesia, American Society of Anesthesiology, Mississippi State Medical Association, Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesia and the Northeast Mississippi Medical Society. Jim was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton, MS. He supported many Christian charities, local churches and missions. He supported preserving constitutional endeavors in government and conservative political candidates. Dr. Cooper was a Major in the US Army Reserve Medical Corps and spent 6 years in total active and reserve duty. A service celebrating Dr. Cooper's life will be open to the public and held at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton, MS. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton between 2p.m. and 4p.m. The family requests each visitor sign the registry to have a lasting record of visitation. A private funeral service will be held for the family at a later time in which Dr. David Haynes and Dr. Don Baggett will officiate. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
