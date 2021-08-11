Elizabeth (Betty) Heavener Cooper was born May 16, 1934 in Baldwyn, MS the daughter of the late Earnest and Pearl Saylors Heavener. On May 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to James E. Cooper who preceded her in death on December 16, 2016. A graduate of Baldwyn High School, she also attended Business School in Memphis. Mrs. Cooper worked at Leonard's BBQ in Memphis as well as owning several different businesses in the Memphis. She owned Cooper Realty in Selmer, TN and worked there until her retirement in 1999. Mrs. Cooper enjoyed going to Tunica, donating money to St. Jude and the American Cancer Society, watching Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons, and Gun Smoke. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. After moving to Stantonville to live with her son, Phillip and his wife Tracy, she loved watching the hummingbirds, looking at her plants and flowers, as well as watching the Amish buggies going up and down the road. She departed this life on August 9, 2021 in at the age of 87 Years, 2 Months, 24 Days. Mrs. Cooper is survived by four children Phillip Cooper and wife Tracy of Stantonville, TN, Vicky Taylor and husband Jimmy of Charlotte, NC; Tim Cooper and wife Tammy of Selmer, TN, and Aaron Cooper and wife Kristi of Bethel Springs, TN; a brother, Charlie Heavener and wife Surobia of Corinth, MS; two sisters-in-law, Carol Heavener of Corinth, MS, and Barbara J. Heavener of Corinth, MS, brother-in-law, Leo Downer of Bethel Springs, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Lauren Sprayberry and husband Jordan, Anna Cooper, Hilary Perry, Kenzie Brock and husband Cody, Chris Taylor, Jon Taylor, Andy Cooper and wife Michelle, Adam Cooper, Cory Cooper and wife Brianna, Shelby Cooper, Samantha Hollie, Marissa Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Dakotah Butler, and Olivia Cooper; eleven great grandchildren, Janie Raye Perry, Baby Dawson Brock due January 2022, Alexis Taylor, AJ Cooper, Miles Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Amelia Cooper, Ella Cooper, Brian Plunk, Rudy Plunk, and Beau Cooper; a former daughter-in-law, Jan Cooper of Savannah, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews; special caregiver, friend, and nurse, Kim South; as well as Jennifer Ripley and Candice Johnston of Volunteer Home Care and Michele Menzie and Alysia Dillard of Hospice of West Tennessee. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Jane (Raines) Cooper; two sisters, Noverta Downer, and Roberta Moody; and two brothers, Earl Heavener, and Roger Dale Heavener. Services will be held on August 13, 2021 at 10:00AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, with Tim Carothers and Roger South officiating. Visitation will be August 12, from 5:30 until 8PM and will resume on August 13 at 8AM until service time. Burial will follow in the Hope McNairy County Memorial Cemetery at Selmer.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.