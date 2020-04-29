Mrs. Elizabeth T. Cooper (Bell) was born April 20, 1925 to the late Mrs. Lillie F. Hill Turner and Henry Turner in Houlka, MS. Elizabeth accepted Christ at an early age at Second Baptist Church of Houlka, where she remained a faithful member until her illness. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, and singing. She was a loving mother and a very kind lady. She also enjoyed going on vacation with her family. On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Floyd Dyer Nursing Home, the Lord called Elizabeth home to be with Him. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Lillie Turner, six sisters: Mary Cooper, Ruby Fitzpatrick, Uris Turner, Lily Florence Thomas, Lucille Turner, and Vera Turner, two brothers: Fred Turner and Milton Star Turner, and two great-great grandchildren. Elizabeth leaves to mourn and cherish her memories seven daughters: Rasheedah (Muhammad) Abdullah, Jessie (Johnny) Barr, Gloria Patrick, Cathy (Tony) Hoskins, Martha Randle, Dorothy (Nathaniel) Gordon, and Martha K. (Johnny) Moore, one son Ward (Erica) Cooper, a son she raised Lee Cooper, one sister Lula Hoover, one brother Benny Frank Pulliam, twenty-eight grandchildren, seventy-one great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends. A private graveside service for family only will be Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com.
