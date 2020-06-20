SHANNON -- Jakobe Cooper, 16, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sun, June 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Shannon High School Football Field. Burial will follow at Red Bud M.B. Church Cemetery.

