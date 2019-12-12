Joe Cooper, 90, retired cattleman, farmer and longtime Marshall County Supervisor, departed this life peacefully, at home with family, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born to the late Donnie Barber Cooper and Everett Cooper in the Bethlehem community on October 15, 1929, Joe graduated from Potts Camp School. He married the love of his life, Audine Hancock, in 1949. With Audine, Joe raised a large and tight-knit family, setting a strong and enduring example of love, hard work, goodwill and generosity. Joe loved the land and began farming at a young age, following in the footsteps of his forebears. His business ventures included co-owning and operating a cotton gin and a limestone and fertilizer business. In 1972, he began his political service as District 5 Supervisor of Marshall County. He served five four-year terms, including stints as board president. Throughout his life, Joe was active in his community. He was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church and served on the Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development Board, among other civic commitments. Hospitable and gracious, Joe was always pleased to bring another chair to the table. In his early years, Joe was an avid outdoorsman, once featured in Sports Illustrated magazine on a fishing expedition. Later in life, he traveled extensively with Audine, furthering his appreciation for nature's wonders. All his years, Joe's home was his haven, and he was rarely without company - most often his family. Joe is survived by four daughters, Dianne (Ashby) Campbell of Walls, Pam (Larry) Hall of Potts Camp, Kathy Pipkin of Holly Springs and Denise (Larry) Roebuck of Tupelo; and two sons, Keith (Beverly) Cooper and Terry Cooper, both of Potts Camp. He leaves one brother, Dan (Billie) Cooper of Potts Camp, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Audine Hancock Cooper; sister, June Cooper Haynes; brother, Doyle Cooper; and great-grandchildren Michael James Derryberry and Klaira Joe Cooper. Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held also Friday at the church from 11:00 am until service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
