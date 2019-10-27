Lowery "Larry" Cooper, 72, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born December 28, 1946 in Nettleton to Homer and Cecilia Cooper. He was a painter and worked for cook and Riley for over 40 years. He was an outdoorsman and an avid rabbit hunter. He enjoyed watching ballgames and western on tv. Services will be 1 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Betty Presley Cooper of Verona; three sisters, Nell Earnest (Eugene) of Deville, LA, Marie Law of Smithville and Debbie Parker of Baker, FL; two grandchildren, Nicholas Kent and Shannon Cooper and 4 other grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Kenton Cooper and another great-grandchild; two son, Larry Wayne Cooper and Ronnie Dale Cooper both of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two step-sons, Paul Kent and Steven Anthony Kent; one brother, Homer Wayne Cooper and two brothers-in-law, Gene Adams and Roger Law. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
