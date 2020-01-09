Linda Gail (Clayton) Cooper , 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after an extened illness. She was born on October 22, 1948 in Amory, MS to Wiley H. Clayton and Stella Louise (Gray) Long. She was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Nettleton, MS. She was a member of the Professor's of Jesus Name Community Church in Nettleton, MS. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her garden, camping and fishing. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 12, 2020 at the Professor's of Jesus Name Community Church of Nettleton, MS with Rev. Eddie Clayton officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton,MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one daughter Rebecca Gail "Becky" Easterling of Blue Springs,MS; twin sons Darrell Cooper and Darren Cooper both of Nettleton,MS; four brothers Jerald Clayton (Carolyn) , Benny Clayton (Cheryl), Marty Clayton (Nita), Eddie Clayton (Tina) all of Nettleton ,MS. She has four grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents , two brothers Glenn Clayton, Jerry Clayton, and one grandson Buddy Easterling. Pallbearers will be Glenn Allen Clayton, Jerald "Bo" Clayton, Jerry Clayton, Dakota Clayton, Matthew Clayton, Brandon Clayton, Andrew Easterling, and Brandon Wilemon. Visitation will be Saturday January 11, 2020 5-8 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. till service time at the Professor's of Jesus Name Community Church . An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
