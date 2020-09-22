Thomas R. Cooper, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at New Albany Health and Rehab. A drive-through visitation will be held at New Albany First United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:30a.m. until 2:00p.m. A private family service will be held at 2:00p.m. at the church with a public graveside service at 2:45p.m. at New Albany City Cemetery. A complete obituary will run in tomorrow's paper. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Condolences are welcome at www.unitedfuneralservice.com

