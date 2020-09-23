Thomas Regan Cooper, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church following the drive-thru visitation with Reverend Tim Prather officiating. A public graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at New Albany City Cemetery. Tom was born in Vicksburg, MS on March 13, 1943, and was raised in Anguilla, MS. He graduated from Anguilla High School and attended Mississippi State University. After graduation he moved to New Albany where he began working for Futorian Manufacturing Company in management. Tom quickly became a member of the community where he was elected Alderman of Ward One in 1981. He served three terms as Alderman and later was elected as New Albany Mayor. In 1999, Tom was elected as Chancery Clerk of Union County where he served in that capacity until his retirement in 2008. In addition to his public offices he was a private business co-owner and manager of Custom Alloys Corporation, an aluminum recycling business located in Union County. Tom was a volunteer fireman and member of the Union County Rescue Squad for over thirty years. He was a member of the Union County Development Association, a member of the New Albany Main Street Association and the Union County Historical Society. He served a president of New Albany Jaycees and was a long-time member of the New Albany Rotary Club where he served as secretary and president. He was named as Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. During Tom's political career he served as Chairman of the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, President of the North Mississippi Mayors' Association, and a member of the Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority. Tom was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board, Board of Trustees, Assistant Scout Leader for Troop 17 and served as Sunday School Department Secretary for 27 years. We have lost a loving husband, father, Granddaddy, brother and friend. He truly enjoyed the simple things in life. He never met a stranger and had impeccable integrity. He was a true public servant and a devout Christian. The last eight months have been tough, but through it all he never gave up hope. We love him and will miss him dearly. He was simply the best !!! Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gloria Wicker Cooper, a son, William Thomas Cooper and his dear friend Melissa Anderson of Columbus, MS, a daughter, Mary Katherine Cooper, of Ridgeland, MS and two grandsons, Thomas and Chapman Cooper of Starkville, MS. Also surviving are two brothers, Herman Cooper and wife Carol of Clinton, MS and Bill Cooper and his wife Martha of Anguilla, MS, and a sister-in-law Maudie Cooper of Greenville, MS. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Herman E. Cooper SR and Katherine Elizabeth Cooper of Anguilla, a brother, Marvin Joseph Cooper of Greenville, MS. Paul bearers will be Eddie Bramlett, Leonard Brewster, Will Ford, David Morris, Wick Morris, Tally Riddell, Gary Russell, Richard Russell, Johnny Webb, and Billy Wiseman. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the building fund of First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, New Albany, 38652.
