William Yancy "Bill" Cooper of Bruce, Mississippi died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Bill was born on February 9, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee; he was the son of the late William Albert Cooper and Robbie Rae Yancy Cooper Easley. He was the husband of Beverly Overby Cooper. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother who was also his best friend, Robert (Bob) Cooper. He was a member of the Bruce Methodist Church. Bill graduated from Bruce High School class of 1968, Northwest Community College and Delta State University. After graduation, Bill taught school and coached football in Vardaman, Mississippi. Although he loved football like no other, he started a career in real estate at Easley and Cooper and that became his life long profession. Bill was a proud member of the Bruce Rotary where he held a lengthy 36-year perfect attendance record. He also received the Paul Harris Fellow award and served two terms as Rotary President in Bruce. Bill enjoyed watching all sports involving his Ole Miss Rebels and he stuck with them through wins and losses. Surviving are wife, Beverly Ruth Overby Cooper, daughters, Lylla Cooper (Michael) Joe of Madison, MS and Yancy Cooper (Chris) Ammons of Denver, CO. Stepfather, Cliff Easley, Jr. (Carolyn) of Bruce, MS. Grandchildren Kennedy MaRae Joe, Chambers Michael Joe and Lark Annaleise Ammons. A memorial service will be at 3pm on Monday, December 9 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home located at 476 Highway 9 Bruce, Mississippi with Bro. Jeff Dalton officiating. Pallbearers will be Mac Burnett, Hugh Mitchell Cannon, Jeff Cannon, Gene Dickson, Jimmy Hughes, Larry Dean Massey, Tommy Reid and James Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Joel McNeese, Robert Edward Oakley and the Bruce Rotary Club. The family will receive friends from 1pm - 3pm on Monday, December 9 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, 476 Highway 9, Bruce, MS. Memorials can be made to the Bruce Methodist Church or the Bruce Rotary Club. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Cooper family in making arrangements remembering Bill's life. Online condolences may be made at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
