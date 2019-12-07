WEST POINT, MS -- Birtyce D. Cooperwood, 66, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Pisgah Waverly M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Servce Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Hill Cemetery.

