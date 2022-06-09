Booker T. Cooperwood was born February 19, 1939 to the late Rilla Ivy Cooperwood and the late Henry Cooperwood in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS on May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents; spouse, Ludean Young Cooperwood; spouse, Violet Cummings Cooperwood; two sons, Auther Bee Cooperwood and Lemar Cooperwood; three brothers, Earlie "Bo" King, James Cooperwood, William Cooperwood; three sisters, Victoria Heard, Modine Townsend, and Sarah Townsend. Booker T. dedicated his life to the Lord at an early age. He moved to Chicago, IL where he joined Wallace Temple Church and became a member of the deacon board. In 2009, he moved back to Pontotoc, MS and joined Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. He dearly loved his family and church family. He also loved to fish, hunt, and visit Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Mary Cooperwood; one son, Allen (Emma) Cooperwood of Starkville, MS; one daughter, Sarah (James) Barr of Pontotoc, MS; two stepsons, Boyd Sullivan and Terrell Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; two stepdaughters, Diane Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren, Doris Barr (Bernard Strong), Chris Barr (Stephanie), Amanda (Jessie) Armstrong, Suprina Stovall Cooperwood, J.C. Spraggins, Candie Vance, Ambreca Vance, Anthony Devine, Tasha Ellis, Brandy Ellis; 35 great grandchildren; three sisters, Christine Carter of Grand Rapids, MI, Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Annie (John) Ware of Pontotoc, MS; one brother, Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood of Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Viola Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; a special goddaughter, Erika, of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. Viewing available one hour before service. Interment will be at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
