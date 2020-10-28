Randy Lee Cooperwood was born in Pontotoc, MS to the late James Henry Cooperwood and Viola Johnson Cooperwood. He went to His Heavenly Home on October 24, 2020 at his residence. He professed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ at an early age and joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member until death. He served as a trustee at Bethel, which he loved. Randy graduated from Pontotoc High School and was a band member for 4 years. He had a lovely spirit and loved people. He also loved football, and was an avid fan of the Pontotoc Warriors. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving mother, Viola Johnson Cooperwood, three brothers, Rev. Dr. John Steven (Myoyee) Cooperwood of Tallahassee, FL, Pastor Tony Cooperwood of Atlanta, GA, James (Jimmy) Cooperwood of Tupelo, MS. Five sisters, Dollie Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Shirley Cooperwood of Ridgeland, MS, Louvenia Turner of Tupelo, MS, Minnie Croft of Tupelo, MS, and Betty Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS. Three Uncles, Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood of Chicago IL, Rosevelt Johnson of Tupelo, MS and Booker T. (Mary) Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS, Five Aunts, Christine Carter of Grand Rapids, MI, Annie (John) Ware of Pontotoc, MS, Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS, Mamie Johnson of Pontotoc, MS, and Sallie Mae Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS. One Grand Aunt, Sallie Cooperwood of Okolona, MS, One Grand Aunt, Lucille Ivy of Pontotoc, MS. Nephews: John Cooperwood Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, Tony Cooperwood Jr. of Atlanta, GA., Hernadus (Tywana) Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Jabari Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Howard Fountain III of Memphis, TN, Howard (Stephanie) Fountain II of Decatur, IL, Adam Turner of Olive Branch, MS, Shawn Turner of Tupelo, MS, Byron Irby of New Albany, MS, Nieces: Hayleigh Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Aniya Turner of Hattiesburg, MS, Raven Cross of Southaven, MS, Lakeshia Turner of Olive Branch, MS, Angela Johnson, Sebreia Hodges, Autumn Hodges, Quasia Hodges, Unique Johnson, and LouAnna Cooperwood of Tupelo, MS, and a host of cousins and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Henry Cooperwood, Paternal Granparents, Henry Cooperwood and Rilla Ivy Cooperwood, Maternal Grandparents, Booker Johnson and Luanna Clay Johnson. *Message from the family: Due to the concerns for the Coronavirus we are limiting funeral attendance to family only. We thank you for your wanting to be with us during this difficult time, and for your kind words, condolences, care and concern, the food and most importantly, we thank you for your prayers. We regret that all of you cannot attend the service, but we pray that you understand that these aren't normal times we find ourselves in. Thus, we have to think beyond the moment and do everything in our power to keep ourselves and others alive and healthy. We don't want grief on top of grief. So please understand and accept our wishes. We know you love us, and we love you. We will celebrate together when the pandemic is over! God bless you and yours. The service will be streamed live on Facebook.com/prayeronsquarerevivals Visitation walk through will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. There will be no family hour. Face coverings are required. Service will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Bethel M.B. Church in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
