Sallie Mae Cooperwood, 93, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 10, 2022 at her residence in Okolona. Sallie Mae Cooperwood was born to her late parents, Perry Cooperwood and Stella Pulliam on March 15, 1928 in Minter City, MS. Sallie Cooperwood is survived by 2 daughters; Emma Jean Gates (Moore) and Verlene Gates (Moore). 3 Sons; Tommie Lee Moore, Perry Levi Moore, and Dan Edward Moore. There are also a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Sallie was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Lucille Moore and Elisha Mae Moore. 3 Sons; Charles Irvin Moore, James Robert Moore, and Jessie James Moore. 6 Sisters; Perlene Gates, Clara Cooperwood, Amy Cooperwood, Victoria Owens, Della Cooperwood, and Lula Jane Perry. 5 Brothers; Dave Cooperwood, Donald Cooperwood, Henry Cooperwood, Perry Cooperwood, and Albert Cooperwood. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 19, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please wear your face masks for your safety and others. The funeral service will be Sun., Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Mount UMC with Pastor Phillip Colyer officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
