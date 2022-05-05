Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Mrs. Sally Mae Cooperwood, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS on May 4, 2022. She was born January 27, 1946 to the late Earlene Fletcher Duke and John Henry Duke. She attended elementary school at College Hill and attended high school at Pontotoc Attendance Center. Sally Mae enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, watching reality tv shows, and cooking large meals. She was a faithful member of New Salem MB Church in Pontotoc, MS until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one daughter, Shawn Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; three sons, Terry Prude of Pontotoc, MS, Bobby Ray Duke of New Albany, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Ecru, MS; sister, Earnestine Floyd Lee (Chris) of Los Angeles, CA; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Cedric, Charity, Santericka, Dashia, Jamal, and Brice; eight great grandchildren; and dear friends, Mae Lois Gordon, Verna Lindsey, Ullay Kirk, Ola Mae Pruitt, and Dorothy Bland. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Duck" Cooperwood, two daughters Diane and Revonda Cooperwood, two grandsons Nikko and Rhonta Cooperwood, her parents Earlene Fletcher Duke and John Henry Duke, and two sisters Linda Price and Johnny Ray Duke. Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12:00 PM at New Salem MB Church. Interment will follow at College Hill Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
