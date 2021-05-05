67, passed away on Tues., April 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Tommy Lee Cooperwood was born to his late mother, Thelma Cooperwood, on Aug. 5, 1953 in Chickasaw Co. Tommy Lee Cooperwood is survived by his four daughters; Victora Shumpert of Fulton, Sandra Brownlee of Houlka, Shirley Gladney and Leslie Gladney of Houlka. Three sons; Cedric Gladney of Okolona, Tommie Gladney of Houlka and Christopher Gladney of Houlka. Four sisters; Georgia Mae Foster of Houlka, Naomi Betts (Tommie) of Okolona, Arlene Foster of Eupora and Lucinda Stanfield (Charles) of Houlka. Five brothers; James Foster of Houlka, J. T. Foster of Houlka, Nathaniel Foster of Houston, Leonard Foster (Hazel) of Van Vleet and Jimmy Lee Foster of Houlka. There are also 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., May 7, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be on Sat., May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Mount Church cemetery with Rev. Phillip Coyler officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
