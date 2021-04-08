31, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Tracey Cortez Cooperwood was born to Ursula Cooperwood on March 22, 1990 in Tupelo. He received his education from the Shannon and Tupelo School Systems. Tracey C. Cooperwood is survived by his mother; Ursula Cooperwood of Shannon. Grandfather; Haywood Cooperwood of Shannon. Two sisters; Shelia Cooperwood of Shannon and Quanterika Williams of Tupelo. One brother; Jermiah Cooperwood of Shannon. The visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required also no gathering. The graveside service will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow Town UMC cemetery. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.