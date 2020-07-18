BALDWYN -- Alvin W. Copeland, 63, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 3-5 p.m. walk-thru at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS Family and friends maysign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.

