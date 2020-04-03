Tupelo-Louise Carolyn Copeland Bunville, 74, realized the promises of her faith that she professed at a young age and met her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2020 at the North Miss. Medical Center. Louise was born in Guntown, Lee County, Mississippi on July 26, 1945 to Leonard Copeland and Annie Pearl Ferguson. She was educated in the public schools. She married Robert Lee Bunville. He died in November, l998. Louise and family lived in Battle Creek, Michigan and the Chicago area before returning to the Chesterville area in l982. She loved and adored children and was privileged as a Nanny to help raise the children of Dr. Ben and Allen Moore, Dr. P K. and Edith Thomas, and Mike and Daintry Thomas. She spent her last 10 years of working life as a housekeeper at North Mississippi Medical Center. Her greatest achievement in life was that of a Mother to her children and a grandmother to her grand and great grandchildren, which she constantly doted over. Louise was a longtime member of Chapel Grove Holiness Church, was the Mother of the Church Board and a Sunday School Teacher for 50+ years. She enjoyed watching HGTV, loved reading, especially her Bible. A lover of all God's creation, she especially enjoyed her yard, garden and flowers and antiquing. She made it a point to check on her sisters and extended family every day on the phone. Due to the guidelines of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will take place at 2 PM Sunday in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Her pastor, Sister Connie Coker will officiate. Burial will follow in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Friends and extended family are encouraged to participate in the service by linking to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Sunday. The service will be permanently archived thereafter. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Louise leaves to rejoice in her home-going her immediate family; daughters, Sharon Thomson-Scott (Melvin), Demetra Smith (Jerry), Chavonda Bunville and her God daughter-Jacqueline Forbes. Her step daughter, Betty Ann Knight of Chicago, Ill. Her brothers, Milton Copeland, Jerry Copeland and Billy Copeland, and a sister, Martha Lowery; her grandchildren, Shanna Ford (Roosevelt), Jarrett Mister (Jarvis), Chasity Smith and Channin Smith. Her great grandchildren; Sara Mister, Skylar Mister, Shelby Mister and Kayleigh Ford. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends including her beloved Church family at Chapel Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Copeland and Annie Pearl Bradley, her husband, Robert Bunville, a sister, Lennie Mae Givhan and a granddaughter, Mia Smith.
