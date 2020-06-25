Charlie Mae Copeland 93 departed this life Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born unto the late Luther Dillard and Lurie Spears Dillard on September 7, 1926. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined New Zion M. B. Church where she served as an usher and "The Mother" of the church. She was a faithful member until her health failed her. She was united in Holy wedlock with the late Lawrence Roy Copeland and unto this union three sons and three daughters were born. Survivors are her three daughters, Joy Copeland, Bonnie Copeland, of the home and Arneata (Derrick) McKinney of Belden, MS: three sons Rev. Albert (Suzette) Copeland, Charles (Annie) Copeland both of Saltillo, MS and Len (Barbara) Copeland of Sierra Vista, AZ: one sister, Annie Foster of Shannon, MS and one sister-in-law Gladys Betts of Verona, MS; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, and parents. Graveside will be Saturday, June 27, at 11:00A.M. at Pilgrim Rest cemetery in Saltillo, MS with Rev. Lurie Banks officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 3-5P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona we will follow Covid-19 gudielines. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Thunderstorm
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 7:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.