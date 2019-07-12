HOUSTON -- Chelsea Dawn Copeland, 11, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from noon until time of service at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc County.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.