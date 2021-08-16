Dora Ethel Cheatham Scott Copeland,85, passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home. She retired after 33 years of service at Day-Brite. She loved life, she and her friends loved to dress up for themed parties. She always loved to top her outfits off with a stylish hat. Ethel always wore a smile. She loved parties and getting presents. Ethel loved her family but most of all she loved Jesus. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Johnny Hale and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Brown, Deborah Hale (Jimmy) and Kathy Donahue (Jeff); sons, Michael Scott and Donny Scott (Angie); sisters, Christy Haddon (Milton) and Audrey Pastore; grandchildren, Clint McNinch, Mitzi Lane, Sarah Carr, Johnny Hale, Matthew Hale, Deanna Donahue, Morgan Gunter and Derek Scott; (21) great-grandchildren and one on the way; (2) great-greatgrandchildren and one on the way; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Pearl Ozbirn Cheatham; brothers, Roy Chester, Jack Cheatham; sisters, Opal Anderson, Rachel Foote; grandchild, Ashley Scott. Pallbearers will be Clint McNinch, Jerre Lane, Scott Carr, Derek Scott, Johnny Hale, Matthew Hale, John Preston Hale and Chambers Lane. Honorary pallbearers will be Drake and Zach McNinch. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 until 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.