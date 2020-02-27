Mary R. Copeland was born March 30, 1949 in Lee County unto the late Early Montgomery and Quillar Jones Montgomery. She departed this life Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. At an early age she joined Mud Creek M. B. Church. She was united in Holy wedlock to Robins Copeland. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Robins Copeland; two sons Gary Allen Copeland and Ryan O'Neal Copeland (Tina) ; three grandchildren, Gary Copeland ll, Kaitlin Copeland, and Chantis Ezell; three grandchildren, Jayden, Raiden and Kamila; one sister Johnnie (Charles) Agnew; two brothers, Ulysses Montgomery and Tommy (Regina) Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, George, John, Early, Herman, J.C., Lee Allen Montgomery and Forest Holmes; one sister sister, Mary Crayton. Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Mud Creek M. B. Church with Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:30 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.