Milton Copeland passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at University Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born April 27, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to Leonard Copeland and Annie Pearl Ferguson. He worked at Westwood Manufacturers for over 30 years before his health began to decline. Milton was a deacon and a faithful member and servant of the Lord. He attended Chapel Grove Church and could always be counted on to do things for the church. He even traveled with the Spiritual QC's, a spiritual group, for a short period of time. Milton was an outdoorsman and an outstanding cook who loved yard work, hunting, fishing, and grilling and preparing deer meat. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, basketball, "The Swamps," and "The Have and the Have Nots." Milton is survived by his son, Russell Samoan Copeland Sr.(Natasha), his brothers, Jerry Copeland (Shirley) and Billy Copeland and a sister, Martha Lowery; his grandchildren, Russell Samoan Copeland, Jr., Raven Copeland, Racquel Copeland and Nadia Copeland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Copeland and Annie Pearl Bradley and his sisters, Lennie Mae Givhan and Louise Copeland Bunville. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 12pm at Chapel Grove Holiness Church Cemetery, Belden, MS. Walk thru visitation one hour (11-12) prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
64°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 6:06 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.