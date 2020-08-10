Rhonda Jane Swords Copeland, 63, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. She was born June 21, 1957, in New Albany to David and Mary Joe Kirk Swords. She was a homemaker. Her life was watching her grandchildren playing ball and riding 4-wheelers. Graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Shady Grove Cemetery. She is survived by 2 daughters: Stephanie Burk (Jimmy) of Ecru and Jennifer Copeland of Houston, MS.; 1 sister: Kim Becker (Pete) of Aurora, IL.; 2 brothers: Charles Swords (Becky) of New Albany and David Swords (Angie) of Thaxton; and 5 grandchildren: Collin Copeland, Emma Burk, Gracie Copeland, Hannah Copeland, and Daniel Escobar. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Stanley Copeland. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

