Rhonda Jane Swords Copeland, 63, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. She was born June 21, 1957, in New Albany to David and Mary Joe Kirk Swords. She was a homemaker. Her life was watching her grandchildren playing ball and riding 4-wheelers. Graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Shady Grove Cemetery. She is survived by 2 daughters: Stephanie Burk (Jimmy) of Ecru and Jennifer Copeland of Houston, MS.; 1 sister: Kim Becker (Pete) of Aurora, IL.; 2 brothers: Charles Swords (Becky) of New Albany and David Swords (Angie) of Thaxton; and 5 grandchildren: Collin Copeland, Emma Burk, Gracie Copeland, Hannah Copeland, and Daniel Escobar. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Stanley Copeland. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.