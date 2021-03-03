Robins Copeland, 77, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 12 p.m. at Mud Creek Cemetery, Saltillo . Visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com .

