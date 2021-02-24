Tiffany Copeland , 42, passed away Monday, February 08, 2021, at in the Blackland Community in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. at New Life Cemetery, Rienzi, MS . Visitation will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Relatives and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

