NEW ALBANY -- Mother Bessie Louise Coppage, 74, passed away Saturday, August 01, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Walk Thru Visitation. Services will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of servicesr.

