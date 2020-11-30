Frances Corder, 90, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Williams Cemetery near Pontotoc. Online condolences at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.

