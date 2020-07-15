REFORM, MS -- Larry Cork, 67, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on 07/19/2020 at 12:00 Noon at Bethsalem Missionary Baptist Church 6219 Reform Sturgis Rd. Ackerman, MS 39735. Visitation will be on 07/18/2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Fields Funeral Home 202 North Olive Street Okolona, Mississippi 38860. Burial will follow at Bethsalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

