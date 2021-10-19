Mary Louise Johnson Berryman Corley, 76, died Monday, October 18, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 15, 1945, in Lee County to Edward Johnson and Christeen Pannell Roberts. She was retired. She is survived by her husband: Bobby Corley; and 1 son: William Lee Johnson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister: Pearly Ann Gaines; and 1 brother: James 'Bud' Johnson. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at United. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.