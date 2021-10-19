Mary Louise Johnson Berryman Corley, 76, died Monday, October 18, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 15, 1945, in Lee County to Edward Johnson and Christeen Pannell Roberts. She was retired. She is survived by her husband: Bobby Corley; and 1 son: William Lee Johnson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister: Pearly Ann Gaines; and 1 brother: James 'Bud' Johnson. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at United. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

