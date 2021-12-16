Avis Corley Porter, 85, passed away December 15, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was gifted in writing poetry and had numerous publications of her work. She was a Lung Force Hero and set records in her battle with cancer. Survivors include her son, Adrain Porter(Jan); two grandchildren, Mandy Horton(Jonathan) and Blake Porter(Kelsie); numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Corley(Debby) and Danny Corley(Michelle); one sister, Laverne Becker; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Johnny Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Corley and Mamie McGovern Corley; her husband, Preston Porter; son, Randall Porter; grandson, Ryan Porter; a great-granddaughter, Kaley Horton; and her brother, John Paul Corley. Services will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Luc Michaud and Bro. Allen Drewrey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sumner, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Horton, Blake Porter, Ben Holcomb, and Allen Brewer. Honorary Pallbearer will be O'Neil Warren. Visitation will be Saturday, December 18th 9AM until service time.
