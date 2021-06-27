Mavis Stevens Corpus, 73, of Booneville passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Methodist Central Hospital in Memphis. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville. She was a special education school teacher for eleven years with the North MS School System. She loved quilting, coloring and listening to the news. Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be the Magnolia Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday. She is survived by four nieces, Vickie (David) Thompson, Joy Price, Cheryl (Jerry) Smith and Pamela Allen, a host of nieces and nephews and a very supportive group of church friends and neighbors at Pecan Grove. She is preceded in death by her parents, Burley Stevens and Emma Blanche Austin Stevens; seven brothers, Henry, JC, Oscar, and Lige Stevens and Herbert, Ivan and Gene Shepherd and one sister, Melba Allen. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
