Maedell "Mae" Lee Cosby, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home in Booneville. She was born in Alcorn County on October 1, 1924. Her parents were Hardy D. Lee and Zevie Mae Rogers Lee. Maedell was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed mowing and working in her yard and loved spending time with family. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne McAnally of Booneville and Brenda Massey (Tommy) of Booneville; grandchildren, Suzzette Stallings (Ralph), Mitzi Sullivan (Will), Jennifer Cummings (Scottie), Angela Hatfield (Stevie), Karey McAnally (Kim), Brandon Massey (Ashley), Angileah Chase (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Logan McAnally, Trae Perrigo, Bronson Perrigo, Keenan Ross, Wesley Robinson, Ethan Cummings, Bryleigh Cummings, Ashlen Massey, Carson Massey, Noah Massey, and Olivia Chase; great-great-grandchildren, Kaden, Easton, Luke, Mason, Paisley, Adlee, Elijah, and Addie-Lynn. She also leaves behind her special friend, Carolyn Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, F. L. "Loil" Cosby; a son, Larry Joe Cosby; son-in-law, Loyal Dean McAnally; great-granddaughter, Celeste' Holland; great-great-granddaughter, Aleigh Perrigo; and two brothers, Dillard Lee and Wayne Lee; and two sisters, Myrtle Wamsley and Lucille Matlock. Pallbearers will be Logan McAnally, Keenan Ross, Trae Perrigo, Wesley Robinson, Ethan Cummings, and Bronson Perrigo. Honorary pallbearers will be Karey McAnally and Brandon Massey.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.