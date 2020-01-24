Betty Jo Coss June 30, 1938 - January 23, 2020 Betty Jo Coss, 81, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Long Beach, MS. She was born June 30, 1938 to Millage and Eura Bain Lambert. She was a graduate of Thrasher High School. She was an avid gardener, who loved working outside and was always in her yard. She was an excellent cook and her chicken n dumplings and coconut cream pie will be missed by all. She enjoyed many years employed at Carswel golf course. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Anthony "Tony" Coss, and her brother Guy Hoyle Lambert. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Smith and Teresa Longtin. She was known as Ma Betty to her four grandchildren, James (Kristen) Smith, Stephanie (Brandon) Allen, Jennifer (Michael) Gentile, and Christoper Joubert. She had five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Allen, Porter and Easton Smith, and Hayden and Preston Gentile. Her loving siblings, her sister, Brenda Cartwright, and brothers Billy Dean Lambert, Tulon (Jimmie Ann) Lambert, Ricky (Sherry) Lambert, Randy (Cindy) Lambert. Services will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS with visitation from 12-2, followed by funeral at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
