Onnie Ray Cossitt of Tiplersville, Mississippi, went to his home in Heaven on December 12, 2021. He was born in Tippah County, Mississippi, on March 22, 1935, to parents Ernest Cossitt and Alberta Brumley Cossitt. He married the love of his life, Barbara Smith Cossitt, on June 11, 1958. Mr. Cossitt served proudly in the United States Army for twenty-one years retiring with full honors in 1981. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was an active member of Tiplersville Baptist Church where he served as deacon for thirty-years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren, and looked forward every July to the annual Cossitt family reunion. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tiplersville Baptist Church. Service will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tiplersville Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Tiplersville Cemetery. Dr. Thomas Majors will be officiating, assisted by Bro. Will Livingston. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by two son: Charles Ray Cossitt and Larry Gene Cossitt (Jamie) of Tiplersville; one daughter: Lynn Cossitt Gunter (Jim) of Ripley, Mississippi; and three grandchildren, Andy Gunter, Ripley, Will Gunter, Columbus, and Jessie Elizabeth Cossitt, Starkville. He is also survived by two sisters: Trudy Hamilton and Kay Graves, both of Ripley; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Cossitt, Tiplersville; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Allen Cossitt, Billy Cossitt, Luther Cossitt, and Tom Cossitt; and two sisters: Beatrice Rowland and Katherine LaBarreare. Pallbearers are: Andy Gunter, Will Gunter, Dery Cossitt, Jerry Wilbanks, Mark Franz, and David Horton, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are: Tim Graves, David Hamilton, Jody Wilbanks, Cody Wilbanks, Dwight Smith, Ben Harrelson, and Mike Hopper. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
