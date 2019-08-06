On Sunday evening August 4, 2019, Vannie Jackson Cossitt, 84, lifelong resident of the Walnut Community, passed away at The Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Cossitt will be at 11 AM Wednesday August 7 at County Line Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Bro.Jesse Cutrer and Bro. Terrell Gatewood will officiate and personal reflections will be given by Douglas Jackson. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Cossitt was born October 30, 1934 in Tippah County, MS, the daughter of the late Wardall and Greeter Taylor Jackson. She received her education in the Mathis Public School System in Alcorn County and was married November 25, 1958 to her beloved husband, Billy Cossitt who preceded her in death on February 16, 2007. A Christian, Mrs. Cossitt was a valued employee of the Chalybeate Elementary School System for 27 years before her retirement. A familiar face in the school cafeteria, she received much pleasure interacting with the students and faculty during their lunch periods. An active person throughout her life, Mrs. Cossitt adored her much loved granddaughter, Samantha and will be remembered for her love of animals, outdoor activities, yard work and gardening. Her favorite pastimes included listening to gospel music and telephone conversations with family and friends. Visitation will continue today until service time at County Line Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Deryl Cossitt (Beth) of Walnut, one brother, W. D. Jackson of Walnut, her granddaughter, Samantha Cossitt, sisters in law, Trudy Hamilton, Kay Graves and Dorothy Cossitt, a brother in law, Ray Cossitt (Barbara) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lavera Smith, Zara Mills and Nellie Jackson and two brothers, Q.T. and Minor Jackson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cossitt family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
