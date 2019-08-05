TIPPAH COUNTY -- Vannie Jackson Cossitt, 84, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday August 7 at 11 AM at County Line Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 6 beginning at 5 PM at County Line Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery near Walnut..

