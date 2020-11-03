Mary Kathleen Cothern, 68, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday November 5, 2020 12:00 Noon at Allen and Autry Cemetery 1389, Allen Corner Road Lamar. Visitation will be on Thursday 11:00 - 11:45 at Allan and Autry Cemetery . Burial will follow at Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

