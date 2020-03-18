Sarah Scoggins Cotton passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, at Creekside Manor Assisted Living. She was 94. Sarah was born September 8, 1925, to Lofton and Jo Della Scoggins in Oktibbeha County. Survivors include daughters Angela (Bruce) Peters of Texas, Rebecca (Rick) Ehlers of Michigan; sons Richard Cotton of Saltillo and Keith Cotton of Oklahoma; sister Dell Lemmons Franklin of Texas; and brother Murray (Pearl) Scoggins of Starkville. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. Sarah lived an interesting life as an Army wife, residing in many places ranging from Denmark and Croatia to the West Coast and many locales in between. She enjoyed recounting her history to just about anyone who listened. Many of those stories were of her childhood growing up on a rural Mississippi farm and attending Longview School, where she graduated as valedictorian, but a favorite place was San Francisco and her job as hostess of the Ft. Mason Officer's Club. She began her working career waiting tables at Starkville Cafe and later took a job across the street at Weir Drugstore. Her last 21 years were lived in Saltillo. A graveside service at New Hope Baptist Church in the Longview community west of Starkville is planned for Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
