SALTILLO -- Sarah Cotton, 94, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Creekside Manor in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 AM at New Hope Church Cemetery west of Starkville. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date..

