James Edward Counts passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was 85. He was born March 21, 1934 in Dellrose, TN to Arthur and Mary Counts. He grew up and spent his early life in Adrian, Michigan where he met and married the love of his life Elizabeth (Betty Schwartz) Counts on September 13, 1952. James and Betty moved to Tupelo in 1976 with Tecumseh Products Co where he completed 43 years of service before retiring in 1995. A very hard worker all his life, Jim often worked multiple jobs including his own television antenna business and his hobby farms. After retiring he stayed busy playing golf several times a week and playing cards with family and friends. He became a Christian as a young man and was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Known to most as "Grampa," Jim loved spending time with all his grandkids. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday February 24, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Counts; daughters, Vicky (Chuck) Pease, and Cindy (Greg) Harris; his grandchildren, Jamie Wilburn, Jeana (Danial) Wyatt, Charles Pease, Rebecca (Joe) Mebane, Andrea (Bart) Phelps, Brett (Dave) Lustenberger, Lane (Jonathan) Poland, Phil Russell; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gordon Counts, Thomas Counts, and Betty Gilmore. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Russell; his parents and siblings Butch Counts, Hazel Fletcher, Delila Ellis, Ruth Worrick, Barbara Husketh, and Phyllis Brininstool. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. (662) 840-5000
