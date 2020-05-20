William Grady Counts was born to Fred McCoy and Anna Altson Counts on July 30, 1937 in Haverstary, NY. He died on May 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He is survived by his wife Mary Louise Counts; his children Brenda Lakes (JO) William Counts, Jr., Tora Sontosha Quarles (Donald), Jason McCoy Counts (Kyong, his brothers Henry Counts (Molly), Theodore Counts; a sister Shirlee Counts Cola, eight grandchildren and eight great-grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by bot of his parents, a sister Doretha Puryear and brothers George Counts and McCoy Coit Counts Jr. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11am. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
