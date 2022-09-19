Willie Mae "Billie" Robbins Cousar, 93, died Monday, September 19, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born January 10, 1929, in Union County to Luther Arlington Robbins and Lella Thomas Robbins. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. She was a retired supervisor with Munsingwear. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 4 daughters: Joanne Lesley (Larry), Debra Rodgers, Bobbie Smithey (Dennis), and Mary Carroll; 2 sons: Alan Cousar (Shirley) and Bill Cousar (Jo); 14 Grandchildren: Teresa Campbell (Todd), Sandra Durrett (Lee), Jason Cousar (Holly), Brian Lesley (Emily), Ben Lesley, Matt Lesley, Brad Rodgers (Christina), Aimee Bogitsh (Josh), Will Smithey (Brandy), Joel Smithey (Jeannie), Brett Smithey (Nicki), Jacob Alexander (Amanda), Josh Alexander, and Victoria Garner (Michael); 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Thomas Cousar; 1 son: Rickey Cousar; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at United. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family requests memorials be made to the Cemetery Fund at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 1020 CR 141, Blue Mountain, MS, 38610, or to The Gideons, P. O. Box 805 New Albany, MS., 38652. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
