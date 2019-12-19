Mrs. Cornelia W. Covington was born April 18, 1940 in West Point, MS to Cliff and Mary Ann Walker. She departed this life on December 13, 2019 in Tupelo, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age. Cornelia became a member of Mount Zion M.B. Church in West Point, MS and later joined Lane Chapel CME Church in Tupelo, MS. She was a 1960 graduate of Fifth Street Junior-Senior School; 1962 graduate of Monasterial Institute and College and a 1966 graduate of Mississippi Industrial College. Cornelia had family and education at the center of her heart. She had an astounding passion for education! She was devoted to a teaching career that span from 1966 to 2015. Cornelia began her career at Franklin Academy and later taught at various Tupelo public schools until retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Mary Ann Walker, husband, Charles Covington, Sr. and two brothers, Levi Walker and Cliff Walker, Jr. Cornelia leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son, Charles Covington, Jr. of Tupelo, MS and three sisters: Rosetta Sanders of Memphis, TN, Melissa Ferbee of Hornlake, MS and Rebecca Smith of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.